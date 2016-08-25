Optibiotix Health, a weight management company which is working on products to tackle obesity, h​igh cholesterol and diabetes, ​said it has made strong progress in its first half.

The York-based firm is talking to global food producers about developing cereal bars and other products that speed up metabolism, reduce the calorie uptake from food and makes people feel full.​ ​In January it signed a deal with the company behind Slimfast, one of ​a number of​ deals it has signed with global multinational firms and smaller regional players.

​The group reported a substantial increase in its product portfolio, which now covers 44 patents, ​eight​ strain​ ​registrations, and ​seven​ trademarks​.​

​CEO ​Stephen O’Hara​ said: “OptiBiotix has made significant progress in the last six months​ ​advancing our development programmes, building our IP portfolio, and signing commercial agreements with two​ ​multinationals.

​"​We are delighted to have GoFigure products containing SlimBiome on the shelves in a major retail​ ​chain with strong early sales and great customer feedback suggesting a high likelihood of success.​"​

The retailer is Whole Foods, an American firm which has eight stores in the UK. In just a few weeks Optibiotix said GoFigure has sold £15,000 worth of product, without any marketing in a pilot.

"There is the potential to move into the US. We are talking to a range of retailers," said Mr O'Hara.

​In February the group raised £1m from the placing of 1,282,051 new ordinary shares at 78p​ ​to capitalise on ​a​ growing number of opportunities​.

It has also appointed Tim Spector, author of The Diet Myth, to ​its​ Scientific Advisory Group, opening up​ ​opportunities for new collaborations​. Mr Spector will also help the group to explain complex scientific data to a​ ​wider public​.​

​The group has bought the exclusive rights to intellectual property developed by The University of Manchester in skin​ ​health, creating a majority owned joint venture called SkinBiotix​.

I​t is also developing​ sweet​,​ calorie​-​free​,​ natural​,​ healthy sugars ​ under its ​SweetBiotix​ name​ ​and has carried out human taste studies to confirm safety and sweetness​.

Another development is OptiBiotics, sugars which can modulate the growth rate and biological activity of​ ​specific strains in the ​m​icrobiome​ (bacteria in the stomach).

The group made a £700,000 loss in the six months to May 31, up from a loss of £500,000, although it is still yet to start commercialisation.

The ​firm​’s cash position remains strong at £3.55​m, which ​it said ​is sufficient to​ ​fund its ​current research and development programmes.