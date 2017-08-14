Packing site to see new jobs mushroom

AROUND 100 jobs will be created when a new mushroom growing and packing facility open its doors next month.
Hughes, a Northern Ireland-based family-run firm, is investing in a multi-million-pound production facility on the outskirts of Holme on Spalding Moor, East Yorkshire, to meet increasing demand for home-grown mushrooms.
It is anticipated that the first mushrooms from the plant will be available to British consumers from mid-September.
The first phase of the new production facility is due to be operational in early September. It will create 70 jobs, and this is expected to increase to 100 full-time roles by the end of 2017.
Emmet Hughes, business development director, said: “The world-class facility we’re creating in East Yorkshire is unrivalled in Europe in terms of its efficiency and environmentally-friendly credentials.
“It has been developed after extensive research with some of the world’s most successful producers.”
