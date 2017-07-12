‘Phoenix rises from ashes’ to retain jobs in Yorkshire

WHEN the historic construction business Drawn Metal Limited closed earlier this year, it brought the curtain down on nine decades of corporate history.

Drawn Metal, which was based in Leeds, had been forced to appoint administrators in January, after suffering losses on a significant contract.

Drawn Metal specialised in providing bespoke facades and shop fronts. It had worked with iconic brands including Calvin Klein, Ferrari, H&M, Lacoste, Tiffany & Co and Superdry .

More than 70 jobs were lost at the 92-year-old firm and it was feared the skilled workforce would be forced to leave the region in search of opportunities in other parts of the UK.

However, some of the former staff members have found work at another specialist firm - Accent Hansen - which has started production from a base in Ossett, West Yorkshire. Nigel Rider, the production manager at Accent Hansen, is also the former production manager at Drawn Metal and had worked with the business since leaving school.

Mr Rider stressed that the new Accent Hansen venture in Ossett has no connection with Drawn Metal. Mr Rider praised the work of Andy Woods, the former managing director of Drawn Metal, who had been instrumental in bringing the new Accent Hansen team together.

He added: “Our order book already stands at around £500,000 and we are currently tendering for eight new shop-fronts on Savile Row in London, to the value of £700,000.

“We currently have eight former Drawn Metal members of staff employed, and will certainly be looking to expand and recruit from the local area, once we are established.

“Accent Hansen has given a number of former employees a chance to retain their specialised skills which would otherwise have been lost to the industry.

“We are hoping to generate sales of between £1m to £2m in our first year, with an order book already standing at £500,000. Accent Hansen are excited by the future.

“This is a classic case of the phoenix rising from the ashes.”