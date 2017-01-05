Plans for £25m hotel in Yorkshire city could ‘bring boost’ to area

plans for a £25m hotel development could prove a trigger for a major regeneration of a city centre district in York, politicians and business leaders have said.

The Piccadilly district in the Southern Gateway, “under-used and semi-derelict”, has long been subject to calls for investment and transformation.

Now, as it emerges developers are to submit plans for a 146-bed hotel and apartments, leading politicians and businesses say it could bring a much-needed boost to the area.

“It’s a fantastic location that certainly needs investment,” said Susie Cawood, head of York and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce. “It’s great news - any investment is to be welcomed.

“We are exceptionally lucky in York, with a beautiful, medieval city. But it will further enhance the area and contribute to the economy. It would help to reinvigorate the area.”

Developers Northminster Ltd have revealed the scheme to develop a former motorbike showroom and car park on Piccadilly, creating a 50,000sq ft hotel and apartment complex.

The development, complete with terraces, riverside gardens and views across the River Foss to Clifford’s Tower, has already been subject to two years of pre-planning discussions with the council and Historic England and is to be formally submitted this month.

It could be a “catalyst” for the long-anticipated regeneration of the area, say developers, reaching the council’s vision for a new gateway to the city centre that would increase footfall and help create a cultural, vibrant area.

“Piccadilly is the Cinderella of main arterial routes into York city centre,” said managing director, George Burgess. “It has a fantastic setting next to the River Foss, with huge potential, but badly needs bringing up to the standard which residents and visitors to the city have a right to expect which is long overdue.

“Our proposed scheme will replace unattractive, run-down buildings with an exciting new scheme which will contribute towards the local economy for tourism, business and ‘city living’ homes.”

For years, the Southern Gateway area has been the focus for regeneration.

“Quite a lot of that area is under-used, fairly derelict or of poor urban quality,” said Coun David Carr, leader of City of York Council, one of the principal landowners. “We are trying to deliver a regeneration approach which would maximise the economic and social benefits to the city.”

Plans are to go before the council’s executive this month setting out a vision for the redevelopment of the area, upgrading commercial opportunities and revitalising attractions. One potential option, Coun Carr said, is to investigate relocating the Castle Car Park and replacing it with a purpose-built multi-storey building, probably on Piccadilly itself, to create a new mix of commercial developments on the banks of the River Foss.

The coming hotel application could trigger further investors or proposals, he said, something which could be a big boost to the redevelopment of this area.

“It’s one quarter of the city which has been neglected and under-utilised for many years,” he added. “We need to act as a catalyst in not only attracting investment, but also in making sure that the investment is structured and conforms with an overall plan so that we can maximise the regeneration potential of that area.”