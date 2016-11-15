Playtika finds that WANdisco is the perfect cloud partner

THE software firm WANdisco has sealed an “important” contract with an online gaming company.

Sheffield-based WANdisco has secured a contract win for its Amazon S3 Cloud solution – which is available in Amazon’s AWS marketplace – with Playtika.

Playtika selected WANdisco Fusion after finding it was the only solution that could transfer the large volumes of continuously changing data generated by Playtika, to the cloud without affecting the “gaming experience” of Playtika’s six million daily players across 190 countries.

Playtika’s games rank among the top grossing games on Apple’s App Store, Google Play and Facebook.

In a statement, WANdisco said: “The award of this contract is directly in-line with the company’s focus of deploying its market leading WANdisco Fusion cloud solution via a number of sales channel partnerships, including Amazon, Cisco, IBM, Google, Hewlett Packard, Microsoft and Oracle.”

David Richards, the chief executive of WANdisco, said: “This is an important contract win for WANdisco as it not only demonstrates our ability to reap real benefit through our channel partnerships, but Playtika’s selection of WANdisco Fusion further demonstrates the capabilities we offer companies considering cloud migration and hybrid cloud deployments are truly unique. Playtika found no other solution could move active, continuously changing, data to the cloud without downtime and disruption.”