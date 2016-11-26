Pub of the Week: The Three Hares, Bilbrough

Bilbrough is one of those sleepy villages a stone’s throw from York that you flash past on the A64 en route to the coast. I’m happy to report I can give you a reason to break your journey, because the Three Hares is a smashing little pub and you’ll get a very good lunch.

I say little; actually it’s surprisingly big, though it manages to feel cosy. Long, low and smartly whitewashed, it sits prettily on what passes for the main road – at the back, plenty of parking and a rather fine beer garden.

Inside, open fires, red leather Chesterfields and studded wing chairs, beams, smooth walls and a warm welcome.

On the pumps, Three Hares Hop (their own brew, obviously) and a gluten-free beer, Nick Stafford’s Hambleton Ales Stud Blonde, Farmer’s Brown Cow from the Bradfield Brewery and Tim Taylor’s Landlord.

The appealing menu features (at lunchtime) hot filled sandwiches – prime roast Yorkshire beef with beetroot and horseradish chutney comes through and looks very good as does mozzarella and tomato flat bread; my home-baked ham with mature Cheddar and Yorkshire Ale rarebit is a fabulous plate, served with coleslaw, dressed leaves and skinny fries and is a steal at £8.50. The evening menu is simple, with the likes of sausage & mash, fresh poached salmon and a “retro 70s basket supper” aka scampi and chips.

The quiz on a Thursday is popular, as is the Jam Pact music night on the first Wednesday of the month.

• The Three Hares, Main Street, Bilbrough, York YO23 3PH. 01937 918005, thethreeharesinn.co.uk

WELCOME 5/5

DRINKS SELECTION 5/5

ATMOSPHERE 5/5

PRICES 5/5