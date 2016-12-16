Queen’s Award for Gripple manager

A member of staff at manufacturing giant Gripple, has who has promoted the manufacturer’s products in 23 countries over 16 years, has received a Queens Award from the Lord-Lieutenant for South Yorkshire.

The Lord-Lieutenant, Andrew Coombe, presented the Queen’s citation to Allan Young, who is now the international business development manager for the employee-owned manufacturer.

It is the fifth Queen’s Award the firm has been awarded, having received two for innovation, two for international development and one for sustainable development.

Mr Young developed business interests for the Sheffield-based firm in multiple terrirtories in Australia, the Middle East, South America and Asia for Gripple’s range of construction products.

Ed Stubbs, the Gripple managing director, said: “Allan was chosen for this honour because his sales expertise has been instrumental in the company’s international success. With people like him we will undoubtedly continue to work onwards and upwards.”

Gripple has doubled its turnover since 2012.