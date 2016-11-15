Redcentric appoints forensic investigators

REDCENTRIC, the IT managed services provider, today revealed that it had appointed professional services firm Deloitte and law firm Nabarro to carry out independent forensic investigations.

Redcentric provided an update on initial actions taken by the board following the recent discovery of what the company described as “accounting misstatements”.

Apart from appointing Deloitte and Nabarro, Redcentric has also appointed Julian Llewellyn as interim chief financial officer.

In a statement, Redcentric said: “Julian is a very experienced chief financial officer with over 25 years’ experience in senior roles at companies such as Exertis, Balfour Beatty and Greenergy.

“The search for a permanent chief financial officer to join the board is progressing well and the company will make a subsequent announcement in due course.”

Chris Cole, the chairman of Redcentric, said: “The past few days have obviously been challenging and difficult for everyone involved with Redcentric.

“Our priority now is to complete this review and report the findings to all our stakeholders together with our interim results.”

Redcentric delivers technology to help businesses improve their productivity and efficiency.

The Harrogate-based company was founded in 1997 and listed on AIM – the Alternative Investment Market – in 2013.

It has more than 2,000 customers.