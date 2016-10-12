Respected voice on Brexit to deliver keynote speech at dinner

One of the UK’s most respected voices on Brexit will be the keynote speaker at the Institute of Directors’ North Yorkshire Annual Dinner.

Allie Renison, head of Europe and trade policy at the IoD, will address the black-tie gathering at Rudding Park Hotel, Harrogate, on November 24.

Ms Renison represents the voice of IoD members on EU reform and provides the link between business and Government on increasing international trade.

She was previously research director at Business for Britain, the campaign which focused on re-negotiating the UK’s relationship with the European Union.

Before that, she advised a number of parliamentarians in both Houses on EU legislative issues, with a particular focus on trade and employment policy areas.

She holds a Master’s Degree in the political economy of emerging economies in the post-Soviet era.

Guests will also hear from Gordon Black CBE, former chairman of £300m-turnover business Peter Black Holdings, business investor and author of From Bags to Blenders: The Journey of an Entrepreneur.

Jon Geldart, chairman of the IoD in North Yorkshire, will host the evening alongside regional director Natalie Sykes.

Mr Geldart said: “This is an event not to be missed. Allie is a respected voice on Brexit with the ear of policy makers. Her perspective on our future relationship with Europe will be fascinating.

“We look forward to welcoming members, friends and colleagues for this ever popular black-tie event.”

Entertainment will be provided by soul singer Rojay, who has performed across Europe and the US and released the Grammy-nominated single ‘Knocked Out’.

For further information email iod.yorkshire@iod.com

The event’s partners are Microsoft, Rudding Park and Enterprise Services.

The IoD is a non-party political organisation with around 35,000 members in the UK and overseas. The IOD represents directors from across the business spectrum.