Is this the future of supermarkets: No tills, just ‘meal kits’ and an Amazon app

Amazon has registered a British trademark for its new cashier-free bricks-and-mortar grocery store, paving the way for a potential launch in the country.

The online retail giant recently announced that it will open an Amazon Go store in Seattle next year, but the company has remained quiet on whether or not it will expand the model internationally.

The registering of a UK trademark on December 5 is the clearest sign yet that the firm is about to expand the concept into Britain.

Amazon Go will use technology that automatically detects when products are taken from or returned to shelves, allowing customers with the Amazon Go app to walk out of the store without queuing or scanning their items.

Shortly after leaving, customers will be charged for their shopping via their Amazon accounts.

Nicla Di Palma, an equity analyst at wealth manager Brewin Dolphin, says the model may be more successful on this side of the Atlantic.

“I would say that it is even more likely to work in the UK than in the US,” she said earlier this week.

“For example, one of the reasons why Fresh & Easy - Tesco’s business in the US - did not succeed was that they were focusing on self-checkout, whilst the American consumer likes service.”

Amazon already has a presence in the British grocery market through a wholesale deal inked with Morrisons earlier this year.

Amazon’s 1,800 square foot (168 square metre) Seattle store is set to focus on food-to-go, groceries such as milk, bread, cheese and chocolate, and will sell Amazon Meal Kits.