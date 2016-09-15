Morrisons returns to profit

​Morrisons​' shares jumped five per cent as it announced its third consecutive quarter of like-for-like sales growth ​and said it has seen no negative impact from the Brexit vote.​

The ​Bradford-based ​supermarket​, which is returning to health under chief executive David Potts​, said like-for-like sales ​rose​ 2​ per cent​ in the second quarter, while pre-tax profit for the six months to July 31 rose 13.5​ per cent​ to £143​m - its first half year profit increase in four years.

Morrisons CEO David Potts is returning the group to health

Chairman Andrew Higginson said: "The new team has made a real difference and delivered further good progress across the board in the first half. Prices are lower, customers are being served better and quality is improving."

Turnover edged down 0.4​ per cent​ to £8.03​bn in the half year, with like-for-like sales up 1.4​ per cent​ in the six months to July 31.

Mr Potts, who has embarked on a number of measures to reverse years of stagnation at the grocer, said he is planning more improvements.

James Grzinic, analyst at Jefferies, said: "We had pretty hefty expectations for Morrisons interims, and they were beaten across the board.

"Progress in laying the foundations has been strong in recent months given agreements with Timpson, Amazon and Ocado. We expect more news to emerge on this in the months to come."

Mr Potts has ​signed a new deal with Ocado and a landmark agreement with US online giant Amazon to supply fresh food to its customers.

The firm​ is slashing selected meat and poultry prices by 12​ per cent​.

All of the big four supermarkets​,​ Tesco, Sainsbury's​, Asda​ and Morrisons​,​ have been cutting prices to compete with German ​discounters​ Aldi and Lidl, which have eroded their market share.​​