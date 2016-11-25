Top 7 deals for Black Friday this morning

Retailers are offering a host of new deals for Black Friday itself after days of sales leading up to the event. Here are some of the offers they have released today.

• Last year Amazon sold more than 7.4 million items on Black Friday at a rate of 86 items a second. Today it is offering £30 off its new Amazon Echo digital personal assistant device, £30 off the Kindle Paperwhite and £200 off the Microsoft Surface Pro 4 12.3-inch tablet with keyboard, among a host of other deals.

It will also offer scores of “lightning deals” on a limited number of specific items for a limited time.

• John Lewis is offering its “biggest ever” selection of Black Friday deals. All shops will open early at 8am and some will stay open later than usual. Savings include £150 off the KitchenAid 150 stand mixer, 40% off selected Le Creuset products and £250 off the Samsung UE40KU6020 HDR 4K Ultra HD 40-inchSmart TV.

• Currys PC World is expecting 9,000 visitors to the website every minute at peak time, and the stores are expected to be the busiest between 12-2pm.

Best deals include a £700 saving on the Samsung UE70KU6000 Smart 4K 70-inch tv, tablet devices from £29.99 and 10% off hundreds of large kitchen appliances.

• Carphone Warehouse is offering a £150 saving on the latest iPhone 7 (32GB), available for £79.99 up front and £33.49 a month on EE, and the Samsung Galaxy S7 at £79.99 for £24 a month with 6GB of data.

• AO.com is offering hundreds of pounds off a range of tvs, sound bars, kitchen gadgets and white goods, while the newly-launched BHS.com is offering up to 50% off its range, including half-price hampers and bedding sets and up to 40% off women’s fashion.

• Tesco is releasing 300 new deals for today and hundreds of stores are participating in the event.

Offers include £100 off the Blaupunkt 43-134MXN Smart Full HD 43 Inch LED TV with Freeview, a £45 saving on the Lego Technic 24 Hours Race Car and the Dyson DC34 handheld vacuum for £89.

• Argos is launching hundreds of new deals on tvs, computers, tablets, toys and white goods.