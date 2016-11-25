Top 7 deals for Black Friday today

Retailers are offering a host of new deals for Black Friday itself after days of sales leading up to the event. Here are some of the offers they have released today.

• Last year Amazon sold more than 7.4 million items on Black Friday at a rate of 86 items a second. Today it is offering £30 off its new Amazon Echo digital personal assistant device, £30 off the Kindle Paperwhite and £200 off the Microsoft Surface Pro 4 12.3-inch tablet with keyboard, among a host of other deals.

Sandy Costeira has her hands full with purchases as she makes her way through Best Buy on Black Friday

It will also offer scores of “lightning deals” on a limited number of specific items for a limited time.

• John Lewis is offering its “biggest ever” selection of Black Friday deals. All shops will open early at 8am and some will stay open later than usual. Savings include £150 off the KitchenAid 150 stand mixer, 40% off selected Le Creuset products and £250 off the Samsung UE40KU6020 HDR 4K Ultra HD 40-inchSmart TV.

• Currys PC World is expecting 9,000 visitors to the website every minute at peak time, and the stores are expected to be the busiest between 12-2pm.

Best deals include a £700 saving on the Samsung UE70KU6000 Smart 4K 70-inch tv, tablet devices from £29.99 and 10% off hundreds of large kitchen appliances.

• Carphone Warehouse is offering a £150 saving on the latest iPhone 7 (32GB), available for £79.99 up front and £33.49 a month on EE, and the Samsung Galaxy S7 at £79.99 for £24 a month with 6GB of data.

• AO.com is offering hundreds of pounds off a range of tvs, sound bars, kitchen gadgets and white goods, while the newly-launched BHS.com is offering up to 50% off its range, including half-price hampers and bedding sets and up to 40% off women’s fashion.

• Tesco is releasing 300 new deals for today and hundreds of stores are participating in the event.

Offers include £100 off the Blaupunkt 43-134MXN Smart Full HD 43 Inch LED TV with Freeview, a £45 saving on the Lego Technic 24 Hours Race Car and the Dyson DC34 handheld vacuum for £89.

• Argos is launching hundreds of new deals on tvs, computers, tablets, toys and white goods.