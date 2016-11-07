Watch: Morrisons comes over all 1980s in new Christmas commercial

YORKSHIRE supermarket Morrisons has launched its Christmas TV commercial - with its cultural references harking back to the 1980s.

In the advert, which airs today, a boy is shown helping to buy the Christmas turkey and then producing the board game Trivial Pursuit as the last crumbs are eaten.

The game was a big hit among so-called Baby Boomers in the 1980s, before being displaced by electronic amusements.

For several years, the Bradford-based grocer used TV stars Ant and Dec in its Christmas campaigns.

Andy Atkinson, the firm’s marketing director, said: “Christmas is a special time of the year where families and friends gather together.

“Our adverts show our staff, the real heroes of our business, working hard to prepare festive food, offering great service and advice, and helping customers to create their own special moments at home with their family and loved ones.”