Ripping yarn from Barnsley that impressed the dragons

IT takes more than a good yarn to secure a deal from a dragon investor.

However, a Barnsley-based entrepreneur has tied up support from two of Britain’s best known business tycoons following a successful appearance on the hit BBC TV show, Dragons’ Den.

Claire Gelder, the founder of the artisan woolcraft business Wool Couture, secured a joint deal with retail magnate Touker Suleyman and new dragon Tej Lalvani, the man behind one of Britain’s most successful vitamins companies.

The duo have pledged their support to help Ms Gelder inspire a new generation to take up macramé, knitting, weaving and crochet.

The pastimes will be given a 21st century makeover by using giant yarn and metre-long knitting needles which are hand-made in Ms Gelder’s Yorkshire factory.

The former NHS Director launched her business less than two years ago, after realising that she had knitted more scarves than she could possibly wear.

Determined to share her love of knitting with others, she decided to sell some of her designs on craft website ETSY. She was delighted to start pulling in orders.

As her business began to grow, she called upon help from Launchpad: a free-to-access business support programme part funded by the European Regional Development Fund which delivers business advice and support to new business owners and entrepreneurs across the Sheffield City Region.

Launchpad helped Ms Gelder to develop her business ideas further, by working with her to design a range of easy-to-follow DIY kits.

Ms Gelder said : “I was hopeful of receiving one offer in the den but to receive two, and ultimately two new business partners, is a significant step for my business.”