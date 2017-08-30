Romica secures lucrative work to boost its global expansion plans

Have your say

A YORKSHIRE-based engineering firm has secured lucrative work which will provide a boost for its expansion plans.

Romica Engineering has joined forces with specialist designers Epsilon Engineering Ltd to deliver a new stacking system for plasterboard manufacturer Knauf UK Ltd, at its manufacturing facility in Immingham.

Bob Turner, Romica’s owner and managing director, said the Beverley-based firm can work across a range of engineering sectors,

Mr Turner added: “This brief involved replacing an existing material handling system on Knauf’s site responsible for stacking and discharging sheets of plasterboards.”

Epsilon has been involved with the design of similar systems for Knauf’s other facility in Kent.

Epsilon Engineering’s managing director Graeme Leno said: “We selected Romica as a partner on this project because it was a sizeable job in terms of the machine frames and construction process.

“In order to do the job efficiently, we needed a partner with the right workshop equipment, including large overhead cranes and a finishing facility for shot-blasting and painting, as well as a skilled workforce.

“The other benefit with REL is the fact it’s a UK company which helped us de-risk the operation. We work with many overseas manufacturers, however, it always takes more time to get the lines of communication in place, to fully understand what we require from a design element. “From a financial position, it is also more favourable to deal with the manufacturing process in sterling.”

Romica Engineering provides specialist subsea lifting and winching equipment to the oceanographic and offshore oil and gas exploration markets.

The company exports worldwide, with manufacturing primarily taking place in Romica’s factory in Satu Mare, Romania.

Romica has facilities and contacts in the UK, Romania, Turkey, China, South Korea, Australia, and the US.

The company also provides a global support network which operates around the clock.