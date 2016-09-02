Schofield Sweeney announces office move as it gears up for growth

A Yorkshire law firm has announced that it is moving to new offices as part of a strategy to increase its market share.

Law firm Schofield Sweeney, which merged with Huddersfield-based Armitage Sykes earlier this year, is looking to increase its presence in the Yorkshire legal market.

Schofield Sweeney has confirmed the relocation of the former Armitage Sykes Huddersfield office from New North Road to new premises at 30 Market Street, in the centre of Huddersfield. The move is expected to be completed before the end of the year.

Graham Sweeney, the operations director, of Schofield Sweeney, said: “The move into town centre offices, and the high quality fit out that will be undertaken, shows our commitment to further develop our service offering in Huddersfield and our ongoing commitment to the thriving business community there as well as long-standing private clients”

A spokesman said that the office will provide a foundation for growth. Schofield Sweeney now employs more than 150 staff across sites in Leeds, Bradford and Huddersfield.

Earlier this year, Chris Schofield, chairman of Schofield Sweeney, described the deal as a merger rather than a takeover because it was mutually beneficial.