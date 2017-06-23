Shoosmiths snap up another big name lawyer

Law firm Shoosmiths has appointed a new litigator in the shape of Matthew Howarth as it continues its expansion into Leeds.

Mr Howarth has hired Mr Howarth as partner to head up the commercial litigation practice in Leeds, and help to spearhead the firm’s commercial litigation offering in the North, in conjunction with its Manchester office.

Mr Howarth, who joins from Gordons where he spent more than 14 years, and led the firm’s 27-strong commercial litigation department, has been described in legal directories as “very sharp” and “outstanding”.

He said: “Joining Shoosmiths at this exciting stage in its growth in Yorkshire represents a truly compelling challenge and I am looking forward to further developing my career with this innovative and ambitious national firm.”

Paul Stokey, head of Shoosmiths in Leeds, said: “I am delighted to welcome Matthew, who has an excellent reputation as a first class litigator both in the Yorkshire market and nationally.

“I look forward to working with him as we continue to expand.”