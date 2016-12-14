Style Uniforms provides Christmas cheer for homeless

The Sheffield-based designer and manufacturer of corporate uniforms, Style Uniforms, is bringing some Christmas cheer to the city’s homeless people, with a donation of nearly 100 all-weather jackets.

The jackets will be distributed by the charity, Homeless & Rootless at Christmas (HARC).

A Style Uniforms spokesman said: “HARC runs a drop-in service each year; this year it is based at the Cathedral Archer Project on Campo Lane in the centre of Sheffield. It provides, food, clothing and a range of health services as well as entertainment.”

The spokesman added: “HARC will be open from the morning of December 24 until lunchtime on January 1, 2017.

“While all the other support services for the homeless in Sheffield close on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, HARC is the only one of its kind that stays open, thanks to the generosity of the volunteers that run the service.”

Julie Roberts is a trustee of HARC and welcomed the support from Style Uniforms.

She said: “This is an amazingly generous donation from Style Uniforms that will make a massive difference to the people we support who may be sleeping rough this winter .

“It could mean the difference between life and death for some of them and we can’t thank Style enough for their wonderful generosity.”

Style Uniforms’ director, Damian Dugdale, said the company was “more than happy” to be able to help the less fortunate at this time of year.

He added: “We are a Sheffield-based company and believe we have a corporate social responsibility to uphold in our own city.

“If we can help in any way, we will.

“HARC does a terrific job in looking after the homeless at one of the most challenging times of the year and we are proud to be associated with its work.”

Style Uniforms is based on the Manor Business Park in Sheffield, from where it provides services to clients in the healthcare, hospitality, leisure and retail sectors all over the UK.

Earlier this year, Style Uniforms launched an online ordering portal, offering customers the potential to make cost savings.

As well as the potential for cost control, the system allows for a faster simultaneous ordering process by multiple employees.