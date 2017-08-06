Suppliers join university’s new hotel

TWO local food and drink manufacturers are set to supply a new city hotel once it opens this month.

Jonas Hotel in Endcliffe is a Sheffield University-run venture that will house students and visitors under one roof.

It is due to open on August 14 after a £2m transformation of former student block Jonas Court, which was built in the 1990s.

The hotel will be operated by the university’s commercial arm UNICUS.

Fruit-infused water brand Phrooti and speciality coffee and tea from Cafeology will both be available at the hotel. Phrooti is run by former University of Sheffield student turned entrepreneur, Jerome Jacob, and launched in 2015.

Cafeology launched in 2003 and has its own roastery and national distribution site at Meadowhall, employing 14 people.

Meanwhile, milk from Our Cow Molly, at Dungworth, will also be supplied to Jonas after UNICUS made an exclusive deal with the company in 2012 for milk to all 19 of the university’s cafes.

It was the first time a university had worked directly with a farmer as supplier and has since inspired other universities to adopt similar models.

Mr Jacob said: ““As a graduate of the university who lived in the Endcliffe Village, it is an honour to be serving The Jonas. Just dropping off the stock filled me with nostalgia and made me realise how far our business has come since the university’s enterprise teams helped us get it off the ground in 2014.”

Andy Flowers, general manager at Jonas, added: “Ethical and sustainable procurement is a key concern for our university; where and how we source our food and drink is an integral part of that and we are very pleased to be showcasing some firsts from local producers at a hotel which is also a real first.”

The interior design at Jonas will also feature local artwork.