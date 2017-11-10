Tips for older people connecting online from Google

1.Set up an email address: Did you know that 54% of the world now uses email? It’s a fantastic way to communicate with friends, family and businesses and free to set up.

There are lots of providers that offer free email accounts and the process is really simple – you just need to sign up securely with a few details and your own chosen username. Whoever you're contacting, wherever they are, they'll receive your email within just a few seconds.

2.Learn how to video call: It’s now easier than ever to call your friends and family with video, meaning you can see them face-to-face whilst you chat. As long as you have a smartphone or computer with a camera and you’re connected to the internet, you can call using video for free. It’s a fun way to see the ones you love, join them on their holiday and see the grandchildren grow.

3.Make the most of Search: By using search engines like Google Search you can find answers to just about everything in a fraction of a second – whether it’s what’s on in the local area, shop opening hours, lyrics to an old song you love, or fun facts, like like who won the Sheffield United vs Sheffield Wednesday derby in 1962! The possibilities are endless and Search is incredibly simple to use – just open your internet browser, whether it’s Google Chrome, Internet Explorer or Firefox... and you’re ready!

4.Keep your photos safe: Lots of people that come into the Digital Garage want to learn how to keep their phone photos stored safely, and ensure there’s no risk of those treasured pictures of family and friends getting lost. By learning how to use helpful tools, such as Google Drive, you can store key documents and personal pictures safely without it taking up lots of space on your computer or tablet. One of the ways you can do this is by signing up for a Google account which offers 15GB free storage and means you can always back-up those precious memories for peace of mind.

5.Stay safe online: As more services like internet banking, communications and shopping go online, it’s important to know how to keep your personal information secure. Only enter details on websites that you recognise and trust and always log out properly from a website after making a purchase. Sometimes it can be difficult to know if a website is trustworthy – if you are unsure, book a spot on a new course delivered by Google in partnership with Which? to learn vital tips on web safety.

To learn free digital skills, visit Google’s Digital Garage on Barker’s Pool Sheffield city centre, or hop on to our Digital Garage bus. Unable to travel? https://learndigital.withgoogle.com/digitalgarage