Top Ten Tips

How to recruit the best person for the job at your company

1. The best place to start is deciding exactly what the role is that you need to fill. It’s important to get the job spec right. Outline exactly what the job is and what is required of the desired applicant.

2. Know your target applicant audience. Be sure to do your research so you fully understand how and where candidates will look and apply for your jobs.

3. Make sure you are creating the right impression by reviewing your corporate image. Use your ‘Work for Us’ page to give details about what it is like to work for you and the benefits you offer.

4. Now it’s time to focus on the job advert itself. It’s important that this is attractive and clear. The advert is a sales tool (not a job description) and should encourage people to apply.

5. Carefully think through the application process. Whilst job seekers like an easy and short application process, you need to make sure you’re getting the information you need out of it in order to make shortlisting decisions. Do you need a CV? Do you require a covering letter too?

6. Put key screening questions in your application process that applicants have to answer in order to move their application forward. This will help you identify well-matched applicants more easily.

7. Whilst your focus is to fill your job vacancy with a quality applicant, don’t forget the applicants will be assessing you too. If they don’t have a positive journey during their application with you then they are unlikely to accept the position.

8. Perhaps the most important tip when recruiting staff is to have a solid idea of what you’re looking for at the interview stage. Having a clear idea in your mind about the type of person you want in the role will really help to place the perfect person.

9. Brush up on your interviewing skills. There are lots of great resources online that you can use to help you prepare for the interview and don’t forget to speak to the people the new candidates will be working with.

10. Be strategic about concluding the recruitment process. Once you have decided on your shortlisted applicants, carefully check out their references and qualifications. Then as you are negotiating the final details with your first choice candidate, keep in touch with the runners-up too, just in case.