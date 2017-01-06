UPDATED: Mountain Warehouse plans to open more stores in Yorkshire

Outdoor retailer Mountain Warehouse plans to open two more stores in Yorkshire retail parks, after notching up record Christmas trading.

The company, which already has 19 stores in Yorkshire, said like-for-like sales rocketed 13.6 per cent in the six-weeks to January 1, with international sales up 71 per cent.

Total sales rose 28.8 per cent and online revenue increased 31.8 per cent

Mountain Warehouse founder and chief executive Mark Neale said there had been “no signs” of consumer confidence waning, despite economic uncertainty triggered by the Brexit vote and a torrid time for much of the high street.

He added: “Part of the reason for our success is down to a relentless focus on improvement, and it helps that I’m not some three year chief executive, trying to make a quick buck.

“There’s also been a huge focus on value for money.”

The company served more than one million customers during the festive period who snapped up more than 2.5 million items. It sold more than 250,000 hats and pairs of gloves, 500,000 pairs of socks and 100,000 ski jackets.

Mountain Warehouse is now on course to rake in around £180m in revenue this year, which is a 28 per cent increase on the £141m it made in 2016.

In October, the firm warned that the collapse in sterling will mean higher prices for shoppers, but Mr Neale said any hike will be “minimal”.

“We haven’t increased prices in five years and we don’t want to. We’ve been working very hard to mitigate the fall in the value of the pound as much as we can, and because we are growing so fast we have been able to strike better deals with suppliers, so any price rises will be minimal,” he said.

A spokesman for Mountain Warehouse said that the company plans to open a store in Barnsley this year, and another store in Sheffield in 2018.