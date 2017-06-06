VP delivers record-breaking performance

EQUIPMENT rental specialist Vp today revealed that it had delivered record-breaking full year results.

In the year ended March 31 2017, VP achieved a 17 per cent increase in profit before tax and amortisation to £34.9m. Revenues also grew by 19 per cent to £248.7m.

Commenting on the final results, Jeremy Pilkington, the chairman of Vp plc, said: “It has been another record-breaking performance for Vp and we are delighted with the significant progress made within the group.

“Reflecting this excellent set of results, the board is recommending a final dividend of 16.0 pence per share, making a total for the year of 22.0 pence per share, an increase of 17 per cent.

“Looking ahead, the new financial year has started well and at this very early stage, I believe there is every prospect that we may look forward to another year of significant progress for Vp and our shareholders.”