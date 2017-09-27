Wakefield-based NGC Networks hits £5m turnover

A Yorkshire-based business telecommunications specialist has delivered a healthy rise in full year turnover after securing a string of major client wins.

Wakefield-based NGC Networks achieved £5.2m turnover in its latest financial year, an increase of 13.5 per cent year-on-year.

The company, which employs 32 staff, provides business telecommunications and internet connectivity services to companies across the North of England. The rise in turnover has been due to organic growth, with several new companies added to NGC’s client roster. Customers include Moores Furniture, The Funding Corporation and law firm Lupton Fawcett along with academies, schools and medical centres.

NGC, which is run by directors Nikki Guest and Dean Harrop, said it was also seeing the benefit of ongoing investment in business development, CRM (customer relationship management) and marketing.

Ms Guest said: “We have put time and effort into growing our customer base and that is reflected in our increased turnover figure. Effective and reliable communications are fundamental to businesses and organisations of all sizes and we are proud of our track record in providing competitive solutions married with fantastic customer service.”

This year, NGC Networks announced a partnership with the alternative infrastructure provider CityFibre to deliver ultrafast, full-fibre internet connectivity to businesses in Wakefield, Bradford, Leeds and Huddersfield.

NGC is also seeing growth through its hosted telephony proposition, which provides businesses with cost savings and support in the event of failure due to cloud-based technology.

Mr Harrop said: “Our cloud-based solution provides customers with a wide range of communications facilities without the need to purchase an actual on-site telephony server, providing efficiency gains, cost savings and business continuity. Flexible finance enables cap-ex and op-ex models where customers can rent the service from us and still have the option to the title of the software and any associated hardware upon completion of the term.”

NGC’s clients also include mail order business Freeman Grattan Holdings, The Family Fund, Timpson, Manning Stainton Estate Agents, Puma UK, and Sharp Business Systems.

NGC Networks has been shortlisted for the Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards 2017 (companies up to £10m turnover category).