WANdisco secures collaboration deal with Amazon Web Services

A YORKSHIRE software company is set for rapid growth after securing a lucrative partnership with Amazon.

Sheffield-based WANdisco has announced the launch of one of the first hybrid data lake architectures, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS). A data lake is a storage source that holds a vast amount of raw data until it is needed.

The hybrid data architecture allows a customer to store and organise all of this data, based on its importance and the original source.

WANdisco’s Fusion technology will be used within the architecture to ensure AWS’ data lakes can be replicated to and from AWS without disruption.

David Richards, the chief executive officer and interim chairman of WANdisco, commented: “The integration of WANdisco Fusion as part of one of the first hybrid data lake architectures shows we are a critical part of the cloud and on-premises ecosystems.

“This enterprise-grade solution moves active, continuously changing data to the cloud with no downtime and no disruption, keeping both on-premises and cloud environments in sync.

“With the data lake solution on AWS, enterprises can benefit from real-time analytics from multiple sources, enabling them to accelerate product and service innovation, improve customer experience and respond to current and future regulatory and compliance requirements.”

Earlier this month, WANdisco reported “signifcant progress” over the last half year’s trading.