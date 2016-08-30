Westfield Health to move 200 staff into new headquarters in city

The expansion of health insurer Westfield Health moved a step closer today with dates confirmed for the opening of its new city headquarters.

Westfield Health is moving down the road into new headquarters in the former Milton House on Charter Row in Sheffield.

The firm said the switch to the new home for more than 200 employees signified the start of a new era, where the health insurer is embracing developing markets in wellbeing and care.

Westfield House, as it will be known, will feature a new customer hub complete with iPads for self-service, as well as a business lounge with meeting rooms and refreshments.

Westfield Health’s redevelopment of the eight-story building will include incubator spaces and an enterprise hub to support the growth of health and wellbeing start-ups.

To facilitate the transfer, the firm will close for business at 6pm on Thursday, September 15 to enable IT, telephone and email switch over and the transfer of staff the following day. Westfield Health will reopen for business on Monday, September 19 in the new building.

Chief executive Jill Davies, said: “The move is a major milestone for both Westfield Health and the city of Sheffield. The new offices will offer a remarkable health and wellbeing hub for our teams, customers, the people of Sheffield and wider population.

Westfield Health, founded almost 100 years ago, has occupied its current office on Division Street since 1973. The new office – which includes a roof terrace, an employee fitness suite and a staff relaxation room - will see Westfield Health occupy five floors.