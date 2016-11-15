Wheel keeps turning with acquisition

WHEEL Solutions has bought Gateway Chassis Ltd, a Hull-based manufacturer of steel chassis for the caravan holiday home and park home sectors, for an undisclosed sum.

Gateway Chassis will now join the Wheel Solutions Limited (WSL) group of companies.

As a result of this deal, the group has a turnover of more than £20m, and it employs 110 people in three sites across the UK.

The business has been acquired from Point Engineering (Hull) Ltd, which will remain a key supplier to Gateway Chassis.

Steve Budding, managing director of Wheel Solutions Ltd Group, said: “The purchase complements our existing group, particularly Chassis Solutions, which specialises in chassis for the park home sector in Northamptonshire.”

The company expects to increase its workforce by 10 per cent in the next year.