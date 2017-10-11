Winter worries for farmers still awaiting their support payments

Farmers left in limbo by two years of problems with their direct support payments could be facing a particularly tough winter after wet weather hit yields late on in the harvest season.

Julian Norton writes for The Yorkshire Post: Read his latest exclusive column here.

With a little over seven weeks to go until the opening of the third payments window of the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS), thousands of farmers are still awaiting adjustments on payments that were due to them in 2015 and 2016 due to the complexity of the current system.

This money could have helped farmers cope with additional costs that are expected to arise over the winter months, a National Farmers’ Union (NFU) official said.

The NFU has called meetings for its Yorkshire members next week to outline what progress is being made on resolving payment problems and to offer advice to farmers before the new payments window opens on December 1.

Richard Wordsworth, the NFU’s senior BPS adviser, will speak at the meeting, and ahead of those talks, he told The Yorkshire Post that farmers continued to have frustrations with the BPS process.

This is despite better prospects forecast for the 2017 payments round.

“If you look at the 2017 year in isolation, you would be confident that the Rural Payments Agency (RPA) will get to where it did last year when 90 per cent of payments were made in December and a diminishing number thereafter,” Mr Wordsworth said. “But what concerns me is the previous years where there has been an impact on farmers’ finance and stress levels.

“Given that harvest was looking to be quite productive but the weather broke and people are still trying to bring their crops in now, what farmers don’t want is for issues from past years to linger on.

“Had they been resolved, those payment adjustments could have covered the additional costs they might have to pay out, particularly this winter if straw prices increase because of a tighter demand out there.”

He added: “There must be thousands of farmers waiting for some resolution, whether that’s waiting for information or their payment has been calculated wrong, which does grate when we have gone seasons on.”

He was critical of the RPA, the government agency charged with administering EU support payments, saying: “A lot of the frustration we have is caused by the RPA’s approach to dealing with the challenges that they have got.

“Farmers are practical people, entrepreneurs and business people who want to get on the phone to sort issues out and the difficulty is when they send letters in, ring up, then send in payment query forms – that were first made available in February – and they still haven’t heard a thing from the RPA in many cases.

“We are still seeing a significant number of people coming to us raising concerns for the first time that they haven’t resolved a problem they raised last spring.”

An RPA spokesman said they were actively investigating all payment queries.

“We are contacting relevant farmers to confirm we are looking in to their claims and provide an update on their case as soon as possible,” he added.

The NFU meetings for members will be held next Thursday at The Bay Horse Inn, Market Weighton at 10am and The Owston, Owston, Doncaster at 2pm. To book, call the NFU on 01904 451550.

