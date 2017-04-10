York hotel undergoes major refurbishment to help it grow

A YORKSHIRE hotel is undergoing a major refurbishment to help it attract more visitors.

York’s Monkbar Hotel is embarking on a programme of expansion which will turn it into the city’s first DoubleTree by Hilton.

The property’s regeneration, which is due for completion later this year, will include a new fitness centre, re-configured reception and new dining concept.

Hilton has signed a franchise agreement with Leisurepoint, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shiva Hotels, to open DoubleTree by Hilton York.

Patrick Fitzgibbon, senior vice president, development, EMEA, Hilton said: “Shiva Hotels is a close partner, with four hotels under four brands across the UK trading or under construction.

“Projects in Heathrow Terminal 5 and London Waterloo have proven very successful and, along with DoubleTree by Hilton York, we’re looking forward later this year to opening one of our first Curio Collection hotels in London, at Canary Wharf with Shiva Hotels.”

Graham Usher, the general manager, said: “The conversion under DoubleTree by Hilton is a milestone in the hotel’s 27 year history. The latest round of redevelopment will ensure that DoubleTree by Hilton York is one of the finest hotels in this city’s centre.

“The project is also great for the city of York – a testament to the city as a business and travel destination.”

The hotel is scheduled to join DoubleTree by Hilton in late autumn with the construction of new guest rooms, followed by improvements to the public areas and existing bedrooms.