Search

Yorkshire County Cricket club’s new first team coach on front foot at Huddersfield Town Enterprise Academy

L-R: Sean Jarvis Commercial Director Huddersfield Town Football Club, Yorkshire CCC 1st team coach Andy Gale and Kirklees College Commercial Manager Jason Taylor.

L-R: Sean Jarvis Commercial Director Huddersfield Town Football Club, Yorkshire CCC 1st team coach Andy Gale and Kirklees College Commercial Manager Jason Taylor.

0
Have your say

YORKSHIRE County Cricket Club’s new first team coach Andrew Gale spoke about leadership and management at an event organised by Huddersfield Town Enterprise Academy.

Mr Gale, who was previously Yorkshire County Cricket club’s captain, said there were many similarities between leadership in sport and business.

Mr Jarvis said afterwards: “This event was about leadership, management and a bit of motivation as well.”

Kirklees College commercial manager Jason Taylor said: “We were honoured to have Andy Gale as our guest, and look forward to continuing our support for the local business community.”

Back to the top of the page