Yorkshire firm aims to revolutionise graduate recruitment for SMEs

A YORKSHIRE firm has introduced a software that connects small and medium sized businesses with the best university graduates.

Gradintelligence, which is based on York Science Park, hosts data for more than 690,000 registered students. The company’s matching engine offers start-ups and SMEs the chance to make use of the extensive data resources held by Gradintelligence in order to identify, target and recruit from a national pool of students and graduates. The data used by Gradintelligence comes directly from universities and contains both academic and non-academic achievements.

The director at Gradintelligence, Fraser Anderson, said his business aims to fill the huge gap in the graduate recruitment market which, until now, has been very poorly served for SMEs. Gradintelligence has contracts with 42 UK universities.