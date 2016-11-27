Yorkshire firm creates tours to cash in on post-referendum fall in sterling

A Yorkshire-based mountaineering and guided walk leader plans to cash in on sterling’s weakness following the vote in support of Brexit by creating walking holidays that will appeal to North American visitors.

Mark Killala, of Leeds-based Northern Guiding, has announced the dates of two “experiences” in 2017, that could attract visitors from the US, Canada, New Zealand and Australia, who are trading dollars for pounds.

The first is a Herriot Way experience which is inspired by the works – and long-distance walks – of the famous Dales vet James Herriot.

The guided walk, which is scheduled to take place from May 14 to May 19, will take guests on the 52-mile walk through some of the must stunning parts of the Yorkshire Dales, such as the idyllic village of Keld,

The second new experience from Northern Guiding, which could attract overseas tourists, is the Cumbria Way Walking Tour, which is due to take place between April 8 and April 14 2017. The tour starts in the Cumbrian town of Ulverston, the birthplace of the comedian, Stan Laurel, and the party will explore the heart of the Lake District, visiting sites that have links to the writers Arthur Ransome, William Wordsworth and Melvyn Bragg.

Mr Killala said: “We recognise how attractive England will be as a tourism destination for as long as exchange rates prove highly favourable to foreign visitors, and have created tours that take in some of England’s most stunning walking landscapes, along with remarkable literary connections. We are looking forward to welcoming many American, Canadian, Australian and Kiwi visitors in particular, knowing how popular literary heroes such as Herriot, Ransome, Beatrix Potter, Wordsworth and Bragg are in their native countries.”