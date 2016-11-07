Yorkshire lawyers support project to defend children in Uganda

YORKSHIRE lawyers are protecting vulnerable children in Uganda.

Lawyers from the West Yorkshire towns of Huddersfield and Dewsbury are helping their counterparts in Uganda to ensure the law is upheld.

More than 1,200 Ugandan lawyers and 2,000 post graduate law students in Kampala have received training from Yorkshire lawyers as a result of a twinning agreement, which was established by Huddersfield and Dewsbury Law Society.

The partnership followed a meeting between representatives of Huddersfield Law Society and the President of the Uganda Law Society (ULS) in 2002.

This partnership has, over the last 14 years, provided more than 6,000 text books and training DVDs, which have been used by the ULS to establish the main legal resource centre in Kampala, and 10 regional resource centres.

Huddersfield and Dewsbury Law Society has been sending a group of four lawyers each November to provide training in Uganda, as part of a scheme to promote good governance and respect for the rule of law.

The group is monitoring a programme which provides legal representation and legal advice to protect vulnerable children in Patongo, in Northern Uganda in partnership with the charity Chance for Childhood and the Uganda Law Society, with support from funding provided by the Law Society’s charity.

The initial funding will soon be exhausted, but it is hoped an alternative source of funding will be found to enable the work to continue.

Four Huddersfield lawyers have travelled to Uganda to further the Law Society’s work with the country’s lawyers including Nigel Priestley of Ridley & Hall, Paul Beevers, an independent mediator and Jane Holroyd and Sarah Ward from Ramsdens.

Ms Holroyd, who is a solicitor in Ramsdens’ Commercial team, said: “The Uganda Twinning Project is a brilliant project that has proved to be a huge success over the 14 years it has been running. When I was given the opportunity to take part in the project, I jumped at the chance. “

Ms Ward, a solicitor in Ramsdens’ family team, said: “Having been involved in the Uganda twinning project almost since its inception I am looking forward to the opportunity to visit the country again. Over the years I have been involved in packing and sending books to Uganda, raising money through softball tournaments, curry evenings and quizzes.

“But it was going to Uganda, to deliver training, which has been the most enjoyable and memorable aspect. Ten years ago I went, very nervously, for the first time and delivered a lecture on trial preparation and witness evidence and then went to visit the legal resource centre, supplied with books from Huddersfield, and also to the source of the Nile and the Equator.

Kate Donaldson, a partner at Ramsdens, said: “I was excited about getting involved with this project in 2002 and continue to be inspired by the dedication and enthusiasm of the group. It is fantastic news that Sarah and Jane are travelling to Uganda to deliver training this year.”

A Ramsdens spokesman said: “The Twinning link project has delivered tangible benefits to Ugandan lawyers and the community at large.

“The group members themselves, and their firms, have benefited greatly from the experience and personal development which has come from being involved in the project.”