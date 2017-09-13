Yorkshire’s politicians to stage a show of support for our farmers

Yorkshire MPs are set to join others in the House of Commons today in a united show of support for rural Britain as part of national Back British Farming Day – an event championed by the National Farmers’ Union (NFU).

Designed to attract widespread backing for farmers across the country, and recognition for the contribution they make to the national and local economy, the day will see all MPs receive a handmade wheat and wool lapel badge.

They are being urged to wear their pin throughout the day, particularly during the televised Prime Minister’s Questions in the chamber.

Adam Bedford, North East regional director for the NFU, said it was more important than ever to ensure that rural interests are not side-lined after Brexit.

He told The Yorkshire Post: “Back British Farming Day provides us with the perfect opportunity to engage with MPs across the political parties to ensure that any decisions taken in Parliament reflect the strategic importance of the British food and farming sector.

“In Yorkshire, we are already working closely with our local MPs through our regional Pride and Provenance campaign to shout about the strength and value of the agrifood chain in our part of the world. This already represents 64 companies that together turn over £2.5bn and employ 23,000 people. The challenge is to demonstrate this value to MPs – not just those representing rural areas, but inner city constituencies too. This will be especially important as we get further into Brexit negotiations.”

Mr Bedford said continued access to the EU market and the ability to employ both seasonal and full-time workers were key priorities for the industry as talks get under way.

He said: “Four out of 10 lambs exported go to an EU country. Given that our county is home to more than two million sheep, it’s easy to see why a thriving export market is so important from a farming perspective. But there are also a significant number of food companies in Yorkshire that export all over the world, so these markets are vital for the wider Yorkshire economy too.”

Mr Bedford stressed that clarity was also needed around access to agricultural labour.

“In summary the campaign is about promoting the economic importance of our sector and urging politicians to support that and make sure we get the deal right,” he added. “As a rural county, Yorkshire maintains strong links between its cities and countryside, and this will be vital going forward. Our agrifood sector takes in everything from small family farms in remote rural areas to large manufacturing and processing companies in our major conurbations. So getting a good deal for farming will help ensure a good deal for so many other businesses that together create jobs and wealth for our region.

“We already get good support from MPs across all parties but as we enter unchartered waters, we will need to maintain those strong relationships.”

Twitter call

The National Famers’ Union has explained that the public can get involved by tweeting their local MP today and asking them to wear their #backBritishfarming wheat pin badge at Prime Minister’s Questions.

Back British Farming day falls during this year’s Red Tractor Week (September 11 to September 19), which aims to raise awareness of UK food standards and to encourage consumers to look out for the logo. Last year, the event saw then DEFRA secretary Andrea Leadsom and farming minister George Eustice both wearing the specially-made pin badge.

NFU deputy president Minette Batters said it was “essential” that post-Brexit agriculture was seen as “strategically and politically important” in all future trade negotiations.