Yorkshire stately home which starred in costume drama opens doors to corporate world

ANY country house that acts as a stand-in for Windsor Castle must have a touch of class.

Carlton Towers, the Yorkshire family home which has appeared in a TV drama about the life and loves of Queen Victoria, is opening its doors to corporate customers who want to escape the hurly-burly of city living.

The Grade I-listed stately home of Lord and Lady Gerald Fitzalan Howard, is ramping up its efforts to attract the region’s top executives.

The house, which has dominated the landscape near Selby for almost 400 years, has appeared in a host of films and TV dramas.

Recently, the ITV1 costume drama Victoria was filmed at Carlton Towers. Starring Jenna Coleman as the young queen, Carlton was used for scenes set in Windsor Castle.

The stately home has established an on-site 4x4 Experience and Training Centre operated by Ardent Events which is expected to be completed by the end of the summer.

Simon Kershaw, a spokesman for Carlton Towers, said the stately home could be used by businesses to entertain clients, reward staff, run team-building events, stage awards ceremonies or fashion shows.

Lord Gerald Fitzalan Howard said: “We feel incredibly privileged to live in this magnificent building. Having devoted nearly 30 years to maintaining and restoring the house and its parkland, one of our greatest pleasures is welcoming guests to enjoy them, too.”

The estate already boasts its own microbrewery, vineyard, cookery school, manicured gardens, a partridge breeding programme, and livestock including hens, pigs, cows and sheep, as well as parkland with a fishing lake, and woods complete with a rustic log cabin. The Carlton School of Food also opened in 2014.

