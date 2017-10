You could soon be able to order a Greggs pastie to your door

Have your say

Greggs the baker is trialling a service in Newcastle to take pasties and sausage rolls direct to hungry customers.

The chain has teamed up with the firm UberEATS to offer the service through its app, offering delivery up to one mile away from participating shops.

The companies have set a £2.50 delivery charge with no minimum spend.

The delivery menu features breakfasts, hot and cold drinks, bakes and sausages rolls, freshly-made sandwiches and sweet treats.

If successful the delivery service could be rolled out to other cities.

Greggs' chief executive Roger Whiteside said: "This latest innovation will enable customers to enjoy our great-tasting, good-value food wherever they are, offering them the ultimate convenience."