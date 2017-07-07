American Dream comes to Yorkshire

Is someone from the county about to win £144 million?

A new generation of UK lottery lovers, including many from right here in Yorkshire, are switching things up by trying their luck on the world’s biggest jackpots.

Americas Powerball is also available at Multilotto

It’s all down to new lottery company Multilotto.co.uk, which specialises in offering customers the chance to bet on the world’s biggest jackpots in order to win the same prizes.

The biggest lottery jackpot in the world right now is America’s £144m Mega Millions.

The draw takes place in the early hours of Saturday morning and you can get in on the act here.

Your chance to win will cost you just £2.50. Multilotto is licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, which guarantees you’ll get every penny should you hit the jackpot.

The world’s biggest jackpots

As well as Mega Millions, Multilotto gives customers the chance to go for plenty more big jackpots from around the world.

Chief among them is America’s Powerball – officially the world’s biggest lottery that once created a £1.1 billion jackpot.

There are also several exciting lotteries from across Europe, including EuroJackpot, which offers similar sized jackpots to EuroMillions, but better odds of winning and is cheaper at £2 a shot.

Spain’s El Gordo is another of the better-known jackpots on offer, while Italy’s SuperEnalotto – Europe’s largest weekly state lottery – is also available.

However, the biggest jackpot in the world right now belongs to Mega Millions.

If you fancy trying something a little different you can get your chance to win on the MultiLotto website.

Gamble responsibly: www.gambleaware.co.uk, www.gamcare.org.uk.

Over 18s only. Multilotto.co.uk is licensed by the UK Gambling Commission under Combined Remote Operating License Number: 000-047707-R-326101-001 issued on 19/04/2017 by UK Gambling Commission.