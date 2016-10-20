Literary lunch returns with broadcaster Jonathan Dimbleby

THE Yorkshire Post literary lunch made its return to the social calendar with guest speaker, the broadcaster and author Jonathan Dimbleby.

The leading political commentator was welcomed by an appreiative audience at the Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate, who listened in rapt silence.

After a three-course meal he spoke about his latest book, The Battle of the Atlantic, How the Allies Won the War, which explores the often overlooked battle that was crucial to victory in the Second World War. Without it, there would have been no D-Day.

Introducing Mr Dimbleby the Editor of The Yorkshire Post James Mitchinson said the newspaper had hosted over 500 literary lunches over the years, which had been much-loved and missed by readers, when they finished.

So this year it joined forces with Harrogate International Festivals to bring back the event, which also included a question and answer session and book signing.

Jonathan Dimbleby is the son of Richard Dimbleby “the most famous broadcaster in the land” and younger brother of Question Time’s David, Jonathan’s family is broadcasting royalty. In the 1970s, he climbed the ranks at ITV, presenting This Week, the flagship current affairs show, reporting on crises all over the world.

He has also written, produced and presented a number of series, including his own weekly political programme, Jonathan Dimbleby, and anchored the 1997, 2001 and 2005 General Elections for ITV.

Mr Dimbleby spoke with passion about about the Atlantic convoys. He said “I wanted to write a book which would tell the story in an interesting way but would also have the respect of Naval historians.”