Beauty: How to create catwalk looks

The hair styles created by HOB turned heads at Leeds International Festival. Stephanie Smith finds out how they happened.

Fashion took over Leeds city centre this week when the city’s most famous shopping street became a catwalk.

Two shipping container have been transported into Briggate to host the fashion talks running throughout this week as part of Leeds International Festival, but at the weekend, one was used as a catwalk, while the other became a hair salon to prepare the runway looks.

On Saturday, HOB salon in Leeds created all the hair looks for the many shows that took place in the larger container.

Manager Oliver Thomas, who led the backstage team, said before the shows: “This season, the overall feel is more relaxed and undone. This can be from soft to extreme, from beach waves to almost grunge.

“For the models we are taking several trends, including an undone blunt texture. We will prep hair using Sebastian Texture Maker, then use a styling wand to create movement. The wand is used only in the mid-lengths and we take alternative sections – one with the wand facing, and the next with the wand facing down. We do this throughout the hair to create texture and emphasise the bluntness of the hair. To finish and add a bit of ‘grit’, we use an amplifying dry shampoo, such as Sebastian Drynamic.

“Braids are always popular – especially as we approach the festival season, so what could be more appropriate for Leeds International Festival? However, we are seeing braids evolve. This season there will be more adornment to braids – adding rings and other accessories to create great interest. Following the undone trend, we are also seeing softer, inside-out braids.

“This move towards more texture is also crossing over into men’s looks, as they opt for a less sharp finish.”

Developed by Fashion In Leeds, The Fashion Space is part of Leeds International Festival which runs to April 29, with fashion talks in the containers. See LeedsInternationalFestival.com to book tickets.