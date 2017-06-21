Beauty: No need to fake - here’s how to get fabulous lashes

In search of tips for how to make your lashes look longer and fuller, without falsies? Stephanie Smith has advice for mascara success.

Many of us have a favourite mascara that we swear by. And, if we don’t, we’re always looking out for one.

Dior's new Diorshow Pump 'n' Volume Mascara, at Harvey Nichols Leeds.

If your lashes are less than full, long and dense naturally, you might opt for false ones on a regular basis, or even have lash extensions – all the rage now, even though you can’t use certain products on your face and they need attending to every few weeks, at least.

It’s worth noting that false lashes can look a little old school these days. Indeed, lashes are not the big news they used to be (it’s all about the brows now). The more natural look is on-trend and more achievable.

However, sparse, fine lashes will always need a little extra help, although there’s no need to seek falsies. Mascara technology is developing all the time, helping to thicken, lengthen and separate.

Dior has found a new way to create volume with its Diorshow Pump ’N’ Volume, the first squeezable mascara, which means it can stay fresher for longer.

You squeeze the flexible mascara tube to soften the ultra-volumising formula and load the brush, apply and there you go – clumpless, glossy lashes. It’s £25.50, from Dior.com, and on counter at Harvey Nichols Leeds, where the make-up artists will happily show you how to make it work for you.

Here are some tips for faultless mascara application:

Use an eyelid primer top and bottom of the eyes to stop your mascara running or smudging.

Or, simply use a translucent face powder brushed onto your lashes before applying mascara. This stops them smudging while also helping to increase their volume.

By rotating your brush from root to tip as you apply mascara, you can achieve a longer length.

By wiggling or zig-zagging the wand, starting at the roots, you can build extra thickness.

Coat both sides of your lashes to thicken them.

Try gently warming eyelash curlers with a blow-dryer first to hold the shape longer.

