Countdown to the Rihanna Fenty Beauty launch

The Barbadian pop star’s eagerly-awaited make-up collection comes to Leeds this week. Stephanie Smith finds out what to expect.

Rihanna’s make-up range, Fenty Beauty, launches at Harvey Nichols Leeds this Friday, and the doors of the store will open at 8am to let fans see, touch and buy the collection early doors.

Fenty Beauty will officially launch online at midnight US time on September 8, which in the UK means 8am.

It was announced back in April that Rihanna would be creating her own beauty line in collaboration with the Kendo division of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, in a deal for $10 million.

Born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, the Barbadian singer/songwriter and actress has released a campaign video which gives a few clues as to what we can expect. It showcases just one product, a creamy lipgloss, although there seems to be a focus on highlighter too, as the models have glistening cheeks.

The campaign features a diverse range of models and includes plus-size model Paloma Elsesser, with Indyamarie Jean, Leomie Anderson, Camila Costa, and Rihanna herself. The models also talk through the different shades in sister videos - look out for Chili Mango, Hustler Baby, Wrong, No Charge, Starstruck and Fire Crystal, to name a few.

Those in the know are also expecting Nineties’ pastel eyeshadow shades, possibly false lashes or a volume mascara and a great liquid liner to get her cat-eye flick, nude lipsticks including a definitive one for darker skin tones, and a fabulous red. With MAC she created RiRi Woo, inspired by MAC’s classic red Ruby Woo.

The beauty range will be available from Friday 8am in store and online at Harvey Nichols Leeds.

Meanwhile, the autumn/winter 2017 make-up collection from Victoria Beckham Estée Lauder has just launched with 10 hero products reintroduced, along with 18 new products and two limited edition sets. Inspired by Victoria’s favourite cities from Miami to Paris, it will be available from www.esteelauder.co.uk, www.victoriabeckham.com.