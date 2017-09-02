Fashion: Trophy Hunters - 10 must-have accessories for autumn

As statement style becomes ever more important, the new must-have trophy accessories are arriving in store. Stephanie Smith selects top 10 hot picks.

A new season of fashion can be expensive, with all those enticingly fresh and lust-worthy new colours, textures, patterns and shapes to buy into.

The Red Go-Anywhere Bag: Red is this season's It colour, especially cherry red, and fashion is already in love with it. This Coach x Selena Gomez bag is called the Selena Grace, designed in collaboration with Stuart Vevers. With all the sturdy but sleek qualities of the new season's most lust-worthy pieces, it costs �395 at Coach in the Victoria Quarter in Leeds.

Much as I would love to be able to suggest that accessories always offer a cost-effective route into new fashions, it would be disingenuous of me to do so. These days handbags cost at least as much, if not more, than the finest pieces of high-end designer clothing, and footwear is not far behind, or similar.

This is only as it should be, reflecting workmanship, skill, design genius and skill, but there is some good news on the price front from the High Street, where exquisitely made footwear, bags, scarves and belts can still be picked up for relatively reasonable prices. And, sometimes, these are all you need to lift a look instantly into a fresh new season.

Certainly accessories are a good place to start. The new season can be confusing, wondering what’s in and what’s not, what to invest in or steer clear of. Dressing up is the new dressing down, after all – this is a phrase you may well hear much of. What it means is that, after seasons of keeping it off-duty and street-sporty, we’re ready for a dose of glamorous statement dressing and accessories, from bags to scarves, are leading the way, although seventies’ inspiration remains strong.

Trophy accessories, the must-haves of the autumn, are lining up and waiting to be chosen. Here’s what we are championing.

Burgundy knee-high slouch boots: In keeping with the Seventies revival, knee-high boots are big news for autumn, to wear with fluid mindi dresses and skirts. Slouchy styles bring a relaxed edge, and if they are burgundy, so much the better, because thats another trend covered. Burgundy leather boots, coming for autumn to Jones Bootmaker.

The Waist Defining Belt: It's all about the waist for the coming season as the feminine silhouette comes into power, meaning that in and out is definitely, defiantly in. Fortunately, many wide belts are softly ruched so not uncomfortable. Note the ring detail on this one, too. A major trend. V by Very ring belt, �12, at Very.co.uk.

The Felt Fedora: There is a massive texture backstory to autumn/winter fashion, which means that tactile fabrics such as cord, felt and velvet are to be sought out. The fedora is the coolest hat of choice for the season, universally flattering and just a little bit rebellious. This felt and velvet version is �68 at Anthropologie, Victoria Gate, Leeds.

Chain Reaction: Heavy metal chain attachments bring an edgy embellishment to leather bags, especially black ones, for a no-nonsense, super-tough appeal. You can always take them off if it all becomes too weighty. This roomy black bag is coming to & Other Stories, at Victoria Gate Leeds.

White Seventies Gogo Boots: So wrong and yet so right, both oddly futuristic and retro, these boots are made for your cropped wide jeans or simply pairing with a eye-popping, swirling print tunic dress for a groovy-chic go-anywhere look. These white ankle boots will be making their way to Topshop.

The Ring Handle Bag: The ring is the shape of the season for fastenings, clasps and handles, chanelling the sleeker, chicer designs of the the Sixties and Seventies and, for 2017, bringing neat sophistication and easy statement detail to a range of looks. Ring handle bag, �35, Therapy London at House of Fraser.

Hats with altitude: If platforms are high, then headgear is higher, with exaggerated shapes and domes adding flattering height in the form of baker boys and bucket hats. Adorable outdoor wear and a cosy way of making a style statement. Accompanying image is the Marc Jacobs collection on a sidewalk runway on Park Avenue in New York. As you do. Models wearing fashion from the Marc Jacobs collection are seated after walking a sidewalk runway on Park Avenue during Fashion Week, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)