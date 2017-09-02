Fashion: Trophy Hunters - 10 must-have accessories for autumn

As statement style becomes ever more important, the new must-have trophy accessories are arriving in store. Stephanie Smith selects top 10 hot picks.
A new season of fashion can be expensive, with all those enticingly fresh and lust-worthy new colours, textures, patterns and shapes to buy into.
Much as I would love to be able to suggest that accessories always offer a cost-effective route into new fashions, it would be disingenuous of me to do so. These days handbags cost at least as much, if not more, than the finest pieces of high-end designer clothing, and footwear is not far behind, or similar.
This is only as it should be, reflecting workmanship, skill, design genius and skill, but there is some good news on the price front from the High Street, where exquisitely made footwear, bags, scarves and belts can still be picked up for relatively reasonable prices. And, sometimes, these are all you need to lift a look instantly into a fresh new season.
Certainly accessories are a good place to start. The new season can be confusing, wondering what’s in and what’s not, what to invest in or steer clear of. Dressing up is the new dressing down, after all – this is a phrase you may well hear much of. What it means is that, after seasons of keeping it off-duty and street-sporty, we’re ready for a dose of glamorous statement dressing and accessories, from bags to scarves, are leading the way, although seventies’ inspiration remains strong.
Trophy accessories, the must-haves of the autumn, are lining up and waiting to be chosen. Here’s what we are championing.
