Learn how NOT to be a supermum, plus the best beauty gift sets

Bargains and beauty combine on counter as Stephanie Smith celebrates gifting, plus a chance to win tickets to a guilt-free event.
One of the most magical aspects of the run-up to Christmas surely has to be the arrival of beautiful beauty gift sets at department stores and High Street shops across the land?
I use the term “gift set” loosely, because many are far too gorgeous to give away. Although, it is lovely to be given one. I will never forget opening the luxuriously huge Poison gift box that the mum of my then boyfriend once gave me, many moons ago. I was thrilled and proudly kept it on my dressing table for years after.
Beauty gift sets can also represent excellent value for money, usually with at least one product thrown in for free. Typically, for the same price as a bottle of fragrance usually costs, you can find that there is also a full-size body lotion or bath soak with it, in the same fragrance.
Increasingly, there are gift sets that blend beauty with wellbeing, offering products based on essential oils for a complete pampering experience. Again, these are products that you might like to gift yourself, especially if you find the festive season stressful. Check out brands such as Harrogate-based Neom, plus Rituals, Aveda and Ren.
And Yorkshire mums can begin destressing next Thursday, November 23, 6.30-7.30pm at the Neom store at Victoria Gate Leeds when Anya Hayes, author of The Supermum Myth, teams up with psychologist Dr Rachel Andrews to explain how to let go of the vision of perfect parenting. Hosted by Abbie Coleman of Mothers Mean Business, they will teach small steps that will make a big difference to a mum’s mindset, and there will be pampering and goody bags. Tickets cost £10 redeemable against purchases (including the book) on the night. Call 0113 246 9664 or email leeds@neomorganics.com
To win two tickets and a De-Stress Three Wick Candle worth £45 to collect at the event, email stephanie.smith@ypn.co.uk by noon on Monday, November 20, naming your email “Neom Supermum” and giving your name and phone number. Winner will be picked at random on that date. Usual terms and conditions apply. See www.yorkshirepost.co.uk.