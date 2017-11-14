Learn how NOT to be a supermum, plus the best beauty gift sets

Bargains and beauty combine on counter as Stephanie Smith celebrates gifting, plus a chance to win tickets to a guilt-free event.

One of the most magical aspects of the run-up to Christmas surely has to be the arrival of beautiful beauty gift sets at department stores and High Street shops across the land?

Neom Home of Calm Collection This Christmas, de-stress and restore your body and mind to a beautifully relaxed state with lavender, jasmine & Brazilian rosewood plus 21 other essential oils.This little set contains a 10ml Bath Oil & 10ml Hand Balm Pour a capful of the bath oil into a warm bath. Warm a pea-sized amount of balm in hands before massaging in. Cup your hands over your nose and mouth and breathe in for seven and out for 11 at least three times to cultivate calm. It's �15 at Neom in Victoria Gate Leeds or at NeomOrganics.com.

I use the term “gift set” loosely, because many are far too gorgeous to give away. Although, it is lovely to be given one. I will never forget opening the luxuriously huge Poison gift box that the mum of my then boyfriend once gave me, many moons ago. I was thrilled and proudly kept it on my dressing table for years after.

Beauty gift sets can also represent excellent value for money, usually with at least one product thrown in for free. Typically, for the same price as a bottle of fragrance usually costs, you can find that there is also a full-size body lotion or bath soak with it, in the same fragrance.

Increasingly, there are gift sets that blend beauty with wellbeing, offering products based on essential oils for a complete pampering experience. Again, these are products that you might like to gift yourself, especially if you find the festive season stressful. Check out brands such as Harrogate-based Neom, plus Rituals, Aveda and Ren.

And Yorkshire mums can begin destressing next Thursday, November 23, 6.30-7.30pm at the Neom store at Victoria Gate Leeds when Anya Hayes, author of The Supermum Myth, teams up with psychologist Dr Rachel Andrews to explain how to let go of the vision of perfect parenting. Hosted by Abbie Coleman of Mothers Mean Business, they will teach small steps that will make a big difference to a mum’s mindset, and there will be pampering and goody bags. Tickets cost £10 redeemable against purchases (including the book) on the night. Call 0113 246 9664 or email leeds@neomorganics.com

Harvey Nichols Gift with Purchase The new Harvey Nichols gift with purchase is in store now, free to those spending �250 or more on three beauty products or more in Beyond Beauty in store. The gift has a retail value of more than �700, and includes hero products from Mario Badescu, Environ, Sunday Riley, Strivectin, 111skin, and This Works to name just a few. While stocks last.

To win two tickets and a De-Stress Three Wick Candle worth £45 to collect at the event, email stephanie.smith@ypn.co.uk by noon on Monday, November 20, naming your email “Neom Supermum” and giving your name and phone number. Winner will be picked at random on that date. Usual terms and conditions apply. See www.yorkshirepost.co.uk.

Molton Brown Fabled Juniper Berries Candle An elegantly scented candle filled with seasonal notes of juniper berry, pine tree and oakmoss, plus cedarwood, clary sage and musk notes. Its full name is the Fabled Juniper Berries & Lapp Pine Single Wick Candle, and its recommended proce is �39, but the outlet price is �27.50 at McArthurGlen York Designer Outlet.

Ren Moroccan Rose Exclusive Gift Set Exclusive to SpaceNK, this is a lovely gift set for mindfulness and indulgence with Moroccan Rose Otto Body Wash (200ml); Sugar Polish (75ml) and Dry Oil (100ml). It uses Ren's award-winning Moroccan Rose Otto range, delicately fragranced with 100 per cent natural rose and also contains a colouring book and pencil set to unwind through the soothing art of colouring-in. It costs �49.