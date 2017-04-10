Twiggy is the face of fashion’s past, present and future

Twiggy celebrates Marks & Spencer’s heritage with a bang-up-to-date new collection for charity. Stephanie Smith reports,

It’s not every day that a supermodel comes to town, so the balloons were bobbing when original supermodel and fashion icon Twiggy shared a joint fifth birthday party in Leeds for her fashion range and the Marks & Spencer Company Archive’s Marks in Time exhibition this weekend, writes Stephanie Smith.

Twiggy last weekend at the Marks & Spencer Archive in Leeds. Picture: Lorne Campbell / Guzelian

Twiggy visited the exhibition and talked to guests about her 50-year career in fashion, citing her most memorable outfits from the decades.

“I love events like this as I can not only enjoy a trip down fashion memory lane, but I can also connect with shoppers who love trends with the same passion that I do,” she said at the event.

“It’s very exciting to be a part of something that is commemorating the industry and its evolution over the decades and for me it’s a chance to explore how my own style has changed over the years. It’s really inspiring and confirms my belief that style is all about attitude.”

Alongside the nostalgia, Twiggy unveiled to the assembed Leeds guests an exclusive preview of her new capsule collection launching on April 18 and created to help the fight against breast cancer.

Jumpsuit from Twiggy's new capsule collection in store on 18th April. Picture: Lorne Campbell / Guzelian

“I am particularly thrilled because the T-shirts, this being one,” she said, pointing at the star print design she herself was modelling, “I designed, and 30 per cent of the sales is going to Breast Cancer Now, as does does 30 per cent of all my collection for this summer.

“ It’s a charity that the M&S Company Archive also supports, so we really had all the ingredients for two special fifth birthdays.”

Katharine Carter, M&S company archivist, added: “Twiggy and M&S first crossed paths in 1967 when she modelled mini dresses for our international exports. We’ve worked closely with her on various initiatives since 2005, and her recent range collaboration, Designed by Twiggy, continues to be a big hit with customers. That she is also celebrating five years since the launch of her collection just seemed very fitting.”

That pink jacket again! From Twiggy's new capsule collection in store on 18th April. Picture: Lorne Campbell / Guzelian

