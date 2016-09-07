Leaked: What the iPhone 7 will look like, when you can get it and for how much

THE next generation of the iPhone - the iPhone 7 - will do away with the headphone port and add a second camera on its rear, Apple is expected to announce today.

The change to wireless earbuds will make the new phone thinner and create a point of difference with previous models and rival Android handsets.

However, wired headphones could still be available through the phone’s Lightning port, currently used for battery charging.

In July Apple announced it had sold the billionth unit of its smartphone, first introduced in 2007 and the product that has become the driving force behind Apple’s rise to one of the most valuable companies in the world.

Chief executive Tim Cook said: “iPhone has become one of the most important, world-changing and successful products in history.

“It’s become more than a constant companion - iPhone is truly an essential part of our daily life and enables much of what we do throughout the day.”

Apple could also use the launch event to introduce a new version of the Apple Watch, the firm’s wearable device that has not been updated since its launched in early 2015.

What will the iPhone 7 bring to the party?

The new phone is set to include an upgraded “dual lens” camera capable of taking two pictures simultaneously at different settings, and combining the results into a single photo. The technology is already available on some top-end Android phones.

A pressure-sensitive home button is set to accompany the removal of the 3.5mm headphone jack.

How will it look?

Very similar to the current iPhone 6s and 6s Plus, but with the antenna bands moved from the back of the phone to the edges. The absence of the headphone socket will shave a few microns from its depth.

What will it cost?

Post-Brexit pricing could see price tags of around £620 for the 64GB iPhone 7, and £700 for the and 128GB version. For the last two years, new models have been given entry-level prices of just under £540.

When can you have one?

September 23 seems the likely launch date, but reports in the US suggest supplies could be limited at launch, as a result of problems with faulty components. Apple will be keen to avoid a repeat of the debacle that has seen Samsung recalling its new Galaxy Note 7 phone, after a battery fault caused some of them to explode.

What about the software?

Each new iPhone gets a new version of Apple’s iOS operating system, which is also made available to recent older models. This year’s release is billed by Apple as the “biggest ever”, but in truth it’s just tinkering around the edges - with a smarter Siri, simpler Apple Music and a new lock screen. It will be available later this month on the iPhone 5 and above, iPad mini 2, iPad 4, iPad Air and newer. Owners of the iPhone 4, iPad 2 and 3, and original iPad mini will miss out.