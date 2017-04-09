A spectacular of 20,000 plants in a beautiful dale

Some people are never content; they refuse to rest on their laurels, they refuse to stick to their gunneras, they have to always look to the future. They are the creators and the winners.

That’s why, over the next two or three months, thousands of garden-lovers will head to a quiet corner of Wensleydale to witness a constantly-evolving extravaganza – where than 20,000 plants, including rhododendrons, azaleas and magnolias, will play their part in an annual spectacular, one that gets bigger and better every year.

The award-winning, 20-acre Himalayan Garden & Sculpture Park will be open from Good Friday until June 25.

In addition – from June 1 - a new 12-acre ‘Hutts Arboretum’, planted with more than 300 species and cultivars of trees and also featuring a magnificent fir cone sculpture, will be open to the public for the first time.

The gardens are widely considered to have the North of England’s largest collection of rhododendrons, azaleas and magnolias, all set in a beautiful valley with scenic woodland walks and some 60 permanent sculptures.

The park is a gem in one of the loveliest dales in Yorkshire.

More information from 01765 658009, himalayangarden.com