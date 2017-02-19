A winter holiday

Some people find it ever so simple to grow argyranthemums. Even in cold spells they are fortunate to have a sheltered spot outdoors where the marguerite daisy can pass the winter without damage.

Argyranthemums are native to Madeira and the Canary Islands and so it’s no surprise that they don’t really take too well to an English winter, But, as I say, if there’s a sunny, sheltered site and well-drained soil that doesn’t get waterlogged, it’s possible to make these free-flowering plants feel quite at home.

Argyranthemum is a compact but vigorous evergreen shrub which produces lovely white, daisy-like blooms for weeks on end during the summer. Come autumn, it’s best to find somewhere frost-free for it to overwinter because it isn’t fully hardy.

That’s why many people grow argyranthemums in containers, feeding and watering them during the summer months and then putting them into a heated greenhouse or conservatory during the winter where their blue-grey leaves can still provide interest, with the occasional bloom added for good measure.

Marguerites can be overwintered in several ways, but they must be kept frost free – don’t allow the temperature below 5°C and if there is not a heated spot under glass, they can be potted up and placed on the windowsill of a cool room.

Alternatively, pack several plants into the tray. Lift the plants from outdoors and cut back the stems before placing them in a crate topped up with just-moist compost. You can also take a few cuttings, kept at a minimum temperature of 7°C.

To keep them compact (three feet high and wide is usually the norm), pinch out the stem tips. Prune, if necessary, in early to mid-spring.