Here’s something to bring a bit of colour to your day – these vivid yellow saucer-shaped blooms are an eye-catching sight from early summer onwards.

This is actually a form of yarrow and tolerates most soils, although it does best with the maximum amount of sun.

It’s a herbaceous perennial, and the taller varieties tend to need staking to stop them collapsing.

The flowerheads make excellent dried decorations and the plants themselves are relatively easy to propagate.