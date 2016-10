These are all a bit of a rage at the moment.

They are pretty adaptable hardy perennials perfect for containers and the open garden where the majority will flower from June through till late August.

But it’s for their foliage that they are treasured – give them a sunny spot and a decent soil and they are capable of brightening up many a dismal spot.

In the last few years, numerous colourful varieties have come onto the market, so there is no shortage of choice.